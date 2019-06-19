TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Husher 2;108-4

Depot;81-31

Corner Connection;75-37

Hiawatha 1;73-39

Lady Luck 1;65-47

Husher 1;61-51

Mosquito 2;61-51

2 Sheets 1;60-52

Mosquito 1;56-56

Suds N Grub;55-57

Burgeys;40-72

Hiawatha 2;34-78

Lady Luck 2;28-84

OMG;27-85

2 Sheets 2;16-96

Tuesday's results

Corner 14,Lady Luck 2 2

Hiawatha 1 15,2 Sheets 2 1

2 Sheets 1 11,Suds 5

Husher 2 15,Hiawatha 2 1

OMG 1, Husher 1 15

Mosquito 1 4, Depot 12

BYE 8, Mosquito 2 8

Lady Luck 1 12, Burgeys 4

