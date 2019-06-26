TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Husher 2;116-12

Depot;95-33

Corner Connection;87-41

Hiawatha 1;80-48

Husher 1;71-57

Mosquito 1;70-58

Mosquito 2;70-58

Lady Luck 1;69-59

Suds n Grub;64-64

2 Sheets 1;62-66

Burgeys;52-76

Hiawatha 2;41-87

Lady Luck 2;34-94

OMG;31-97

2 Sheets 2;18-110

Tuesday's results

Burgeys 12, OMG 4

Mosquito 1 14, 2 Sheets 2 2

Husher 1 10, Lady Luck 2 6

Depot 14, 2 Sheets 1 2

Suds 9, Hiawatha 1 7

Corner 12, Lady Luck 1 4

Mosquito 2 9, Hiawatha 2 7

Husher 2 bye

