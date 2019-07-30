RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Corner Connection;132-44

Mosquito Inn;118-58

Legion 1;111-65

Legion 2;96-80

Hiawatha;90-86

Two Sheets;86-90

Husher 2;82-94

OMG;80-96

The Lanes;52-124

Husher 1;33-143

Monday's results

Mosquito Inn 10, Legion 1 6

Two Sheets 13, The Lanes 3

Legion 2 9, Hiawatha 7

Corner Connection 14, Husher 1 2

OMG 9, Husher 2 7

