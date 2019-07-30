RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
Corner Connection;132-44
Mosquito Inn;118-58
Legion 1;111-65
Legion 2;96-80
Hiawatha;90-86
Two Sheets;86-90
Husher 2;82-94
OMG;80-96
The Lanes;52-124
Husher 1;33-143
Monday's results
Mosquito Inn 10, Legion 1 6
Two Sheets 13, The Lanes 3
Legion 2 9, Hiawatha 7
Corner Connection 14, Husher 1 2
OMG 9, Husher 2 7
