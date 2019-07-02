RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Standings

Corner Connection;79-33

Mosquito Inn;75-37

Legion 1;73-39

Legion 2;64-48

Hiawatha;61-51

OMG;52-60

Husher 2;48-64

Two Sheets;47-65

The Lanes;36-76

Husher 1;25-87

Monday's results

Corner Connection 11, Two Sheets 5

Hiawatha 9, Husher2 7

Legion1 10, The Lanes 6

Mosquito Inn 10, Legion2 6

OMG 14, Husher1 2

