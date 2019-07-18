TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Husher 2;151-25

Corner Connection;131-45

Depot;131-45

Hiawatha 1;101-75

Lady Luck 1;101-75

Mosquito 1;93-83

2 Sheets 1;89-87

Mosquito 2;88-88

Husher 1;83-93

Burgeys;78-98

Suds n Grub;75-101

Hiawatha 2;71-105

Lady Luck 2;51-125

OMG;45-131

2 Sheets 2;32-144

Tuesday's results

Hiawatha 2 8,Burgeys 8

Corner 13,Mosquito 2 3

Lady Luck 1 11,Hiawatha 1 5

Suds & Grub 1,Depot 15

Mosquito 1 13,Lady Luck 2 3

OMG 5,2 Sheets 1 11

Husher 2 15,Husher 1 1

2 Sheets 2 8,BYE 8

