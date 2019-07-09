RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Corner Connection;91-37

Mosquito Inn;89-39

Legion 1;80-48

Legion 2;73-55

Hiawatha;65-63

Two Sheets;58-70

OMG;57-71

Husher 2;57-71

The Lanes;43-85

Husher 1;27-101

Monday's results

Corner Connection 12, Hiawatha 4

Two Sheets 11, OMG 5

Mosquito Inn 14, Husher 1 2

Legion 1 9, Legion 2 7

Husher 2 9, The Lanes 7

