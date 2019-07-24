TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Husher 2;166-26

Depot;145-47

Corner Connection;144-48

Hiawatha 1;112-80

Lady Luck 1;111-81

Mosquito 1;101-91

Mosquito 2;101-91

2 Sheets 1;94-98

Husher 1;94-98

Burgeys;80-112

Suds n Grub;78-114

Hiawatha 2;77-115

Lady Luck 2;52-140

OMG;48-144

2 Sheets 2;37-155

Tuesday's results

Husher 2 15, Lady Luck 2 1

Lady Luck 1 10, Hiawatha 2 6

Suds 3, Corner 13

OMG 3, Mosquito 2 13

2 Sheets 2 5, Husher 1 11

Depot 14, Burgeys 2

Mosquito 1 8, BYE 8

Hiawatha 1 11, 2 Sheets 1 5

