RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Corner Connection;106-38

Mosquito Inn;98-46

Legion 1;96-48

Legion 2;83-61

Hiawatha;72-72

Two Sheets;67-77

OMG;64-80

Husher 2;61-64

The Lanes;44-100

Husher 1;29-115

Monday's results

Legion 1 14, Husher 1 2

Mosquito Inn 9, OMG 7

Two Sheets 9, Hiawatha 7

Corner Connection 15, The Lanes 1

Legion 2 12, Husher 2 4

