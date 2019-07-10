Tuesday Horseshoe League

Husher;136-24

Corner Connection;118-42

Depot;116-44

Hiawatha 1;96-64

Lady Luck 1;90-70

Mosquito 2;85-75

Husher 1;82-78

Mosquito 1;80-80

2 Sheets 1;78-82

Suds n Grub;74-86

Burgeys;70-90

Hiawatha 2;63-97

Lady Luck 2;48-112

OMG;40-120

2 Sheets 2;24-136

Tuesday’s results

Depot 12, Husher 1 4

Husher 2 13, OMG 3

Burgeys 10, Suds 6

Hiawatha 2 12, Lady Luck 2 4

Lady Luck 1 13, Mosquito 2 3

Mosquito 1 9, Hiawatha 1 7

Corner 16, 2 Sheets 2 0

2 Sheets 1 bye

