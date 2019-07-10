Tuesday Horseshoe League
Husher;136-24
Corner Connection;118-42
Depot;116-44
Hiawatha 1;96-64
Lady Luck 1;90-70
Mosquito 2;85-75
Husher 1;82-78
Mosquito 1;80-80
2 Sheets 1;78-82
Suds n Grub;74-86
Burgeys;70-90
Hiawatha 2;63-97
Lady Luck 2;48-112
OMG;40-120
2 Sheets 2;24-136
Tuesday’s results
Depot 12, Husher 1 4
Husher 2 13, OMG 3
Burgeys 10, Suds 6
Hiawatha 2 12, Lady Luck 2 4
Lady Luck 1 13, Mosquito 2 3
Mosquito 1 9, Hiawatha 1 7
Corner 16, 2 Sheets 2 0
2 Sheets 1 bye
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.