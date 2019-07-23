RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Corner Connection;118-42

Mosquito Inn;108-52

Legion 1;105-55

Legion 2;87-73

Hiawatha;83-77

Husher 2;75-85

Two Sheets;73-87

OMG;71-89

The Lanes;49-110

Husher 1;31-129

Monday's results

Mosquito Inn 10, Two Sheets 6

Legion 1 9, OMG 7

Husher 2 14, Husher 1 2

Corner Connection 12, Legion 2 4

Hiawatha 11, The Lanes 5

