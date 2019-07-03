Tuesday Horseshoe League

Husher 2;123-21

Depot;104-40

Corner Connection;102-42

Hiawatha 1;89-55

Mosquito 2;82-62

Husher 1;78-66

Lady Luck 1;77-67

Mosquito 1;71-73

2 Sheets 1;70-74

Suds n Grub;68-76

Burgeys;60-84

Hiawatha 2;51-93

Lady Luck 2;44-100

OMG;37-107

2 Sheets 2;24-120

Tuesday’s results

Hiawatha 1 9, Husher 1 7

Lady Luck 2 10, OMG 6

Depot 9, Husher 2 7

Hiawatha 2 10, 2 Sheets 2 6

Mosquito 2 12, Suds 4

Corner 15, Mosquito 1 1

2 Sheets 1 8, Burgeys 8

Lady Luck 1 bye

