RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Husher 2;182-26

Depot;160-48

Corner Connection;159-49

Lady Luck 1;123-85

Mosquito 1;113-95

Hiawatha 1;112-96

Mosquito 2;108-100

2 Sheets 1;103-105

Husher 1;95-113

Burgeys;88-120

Suds & Grub;82-126

Hiawatha 2;81-127

OMG;58-150

Lady Luck 2;53-155

2 Sheets 2;43-165

Tuesday's results

Lady Luck 1 12, Suds & Grub 4

Depot 15, Lady Luck 2 1

Mosquito 1 12, Hiawatha 2 4

Husher 2 16, Hiawatha 1 0

Corner 15, Husher 1 1

OMG 10, 2 Sheets 2 6

2 Sheets 1 9, Mosquito 2 7

Burgeys bye

