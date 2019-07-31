RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
Husher 2;182-26
Depot;160-48
Corner Connection;159-49
Lady Luck 1;123-85
Mosquito 1;113-95
Hiawatha 1;112-96
Mosquito 2;108-100
2 Sheets 1;103-105
Husher 1;95-113
Burgeys;88-120
Suds & Grub;82-126
Hiawatha 2;81-127
OMG;58-150
Lady Luck 2;53-155
2 Sheets 2;43-165
Tuesday's results
Lady Luck 1 12, Suds & Grub 4
Depot 15, Lady Luck 2 1
Mosquito 1 12, Hiawatha 2 4
Husher 2 16, Hiawatha 1 0
Corner 15, Husher 1 1
OMG 10, 2 Sheets 2 6
2 Sheets 1 9, Mosquito 2 7
Burgeys bye
