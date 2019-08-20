RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Final Standings

Corner Connection;159-65

Legion 1;141-83

Mosquito Inn;139-85

Legion 2;127-97

Hiawatha;118-106

Two Sheets;110-114

Omg;104-120

Husher 2;102-122

The Lanes;74-150

Husher 1;46-178

Monday's results

Legion 1 10, Corner Connection 6

Mosquito Inn 8, Hiawatha 8

Legion 2 12, Husher 1 4

Two Sheets 9, Husher 2 7

Omg 10, The Lanes 6

