RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Husher 2;225-31
Depot;199-57
Corner Connection;195-61
Lady Luck 1;148-108
Division 2
Mosquito 1;141-115
Hiawatha 1;135-121
2 Sheets 1;124-132
Division 3
Mosquito 2;119-137
Burgeys;117-139
Husher 1;110-146
Hiawatha 2;105-151
Division 4
Suds&Grub;107-149
OMG;73-183
Lady Luck2;71-185
2 Sheets 2;51-205
Tuesday's results
Husher 2 14, Lady Luck 1 2
Depot 9, Corner 7
Hiawatha 1 12, 2 Sheets 1 4
Mosquito 2 9, Hiawatha 2 7
Burgeys 10, Husher 1 6
Suds&Grub 12,2 Sheets 2 4
OMG 9, Lady Luck 2 7
Mosquito 1 bye
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
