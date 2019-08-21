RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Division 1

Husher 2;225-31

Depot;199-57

Corner Connection;195-61

Lady Luck 1;148-108

Division 2

Mosquito 1;141-115

Hiawatha 1;135-121

2 Sheets 1;124-132

Division 3

Mosquito 2;119-137

Burgeys;117-139

Husher 1;110-146

Hiawatha 2;105-151

Division 4

Suds&Grub;107-149

OMG;73-183

Lady Luck2;71-185

2 Sheets 2;51-205

Tuesday's results

Husher 2 14, Lady Luck 1 2

Depot 9, Corner 7

Hiawatha 1 12, 2 Sheets 1 4

Mosquito 2 9, Hiawatha 2 7

Burgeys 10, Husher 1 6

Suds&Grub 12,2 Sheets 2 4

OMG 9, Lady Luck 2 7

Mosquito 1 bye

