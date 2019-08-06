RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Standings

Corner Connection;143-49

Mosquito Inn;125-67

Legion 1;119-73

Legion 2;106-86

Hiawatha;103-89

Two Sheets;94-98

Husher 2;91-101

Omg;85-107

The Lanes;58-152

Husher 1;36-156

Monday's results

Hiawatha 13,Husher 1 3

Legion 2 9,The Lanes 7

Legion 1 8,Two Sheets 8

Corner Connection 11,Omg 5

Husher 2 9,Mosquito Inn 7

