TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

PLAYOFFS

Division 1

Husher 2;231-41

Depot;209-63

Corner Connection;207-65

Lady Luck 1;152-120

Division 2

Mosquito 1;150-122

Hiawatha 1;142-130

2 Sheets 1;132-140

Division 3

Mosquito 2;127-145

Burgeys;125-147

Husher 1;122-150

Hiawatha 2;109-163

Division 4

Suds & Grub;117-155

OMG;81-191

Lady Luck 2;77-195

2 Sheets 2;59-213

Tuesday’s results

Corner Connection 12, Lady Luck 1 4

Depot 10, Husher 2 6

Mosquito 1 9, Hiawatha 1 7

2 Sheets 1 bye

Husher 1 12, Hiawatha 2 4

Mosquito 2 8, Burgeys 8

2 Sheets 2 8, OMG 8

Suds & Grub 10, Lady Luck 2 6

