TUESDAY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
PLAYOFFS
Division 1
Husher 2;231-41
Depot;209-63
Corner Connection;207-65
Lady Luck 1;152-120
Division 2
Mosquito 1;150-122
Hiawatha 1;142-130
2 Sheets 1;132-140
Division 3
Mosquito 2;127-145
Burgeys;125-147
Husher 1;122-150
Hiawatha 2;109-163
Division 4
Suds & Grub;117-155
OMG;81-191
Lady Luck 2;77-195
2 Sheets 2;59-213
Tuesday’s results
Corner Connection 12, Lady Luck 1 4
Depot 10, Husher 2 6
Mosquito 1 9, Hiawatha 1 7
2 Sheets 1 bye
Husher 1 12, Hiawatha 2 4
Mosquito 2 8, Burgeys 8
2 Sheets 2 8, OMG 8
Suds & Grub 10, Lady Luck 2 6
