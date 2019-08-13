RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Corner Connection;153-55

Mosquito Inn;131-77

Legion 1;131-77

Legion 2;115-93

Hiawatha;110-98

Two Sheets;101-107

Husher 2;95-113

OMG;94-114

The Lanes;68-140

Husher 1;42-166

Monday's results

OMG 9, Hiawatha 7

Corner Connection 10, Mosquito Inn 6

Legion 1 12, Husher 2 4

Legion 2 9, Two Sheets 7

The Lanes 10, Husher 1 6

