RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
Corner Connection;153-55
Mosquito Inn;131-77
Legion 1;131-77
Legion 2;115-93
Hiawatha;110-98
Two Sheets;101-107
Husher 2;95-113
OMG;94-114
The Lanes;68-140
Husher 1;42-166
Monday's results
OMG 9, Hiawatha 7
Corner Connection 10, Mosquito Inn 6
Legion 1 12, Husher 2 4
Legion 2 9, Two Sheets 7
The Lanes 10, Husher 1 6
