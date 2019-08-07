RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE
Standings
Husher 2;197-27
Corner Connection;175-49
Depot;175-49
Lady Luck 1;136-88
Mosquito 1;123-101
2 Sheets 1;117-107
Hiawatha 1;113-111
Mosquito 2;109-115
Burgeys;101-123
Husher 1;98-126
Hiawatha 2;89-135
Suds & Grub;88-136
OMG;58-166
Lady Luck 2;56-168
2 Sheets 2;45-179
Tuesday's results
Depot 15, Hiawatha 1 1
Lady Luck 1 13, Husher 1 3
Burgeys 13, Lady Luck 2 3
BYE 8, Hiawatha 2 8
Corner 16, OMG 0
Mosquito 1 10, Suds & Grub 6
Husher 2 15, Mosquito 2 1
2 Sheets 1 14, 2 Sheets 2 2
