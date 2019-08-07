RACINE COUNTY HORSESHOE LEAGUE

Standings

Husher 2;197-27

Corner Connection;175-49

Depot;175-49

Lady Luck 1;136-88

Mosquito 1;123-101

2 Sheets 1;117-107

Hiawatha 1;113-111

Mosquito 2;109-115

Burgeys;101-123

Husher 1;98-126

Hiawatha 2;89-135

Suds & Grub;88-136

OMG;58-166

Lady Luck 2;56-168

2 Sheets 2;45-179

Tuesday's results

Depot 15, Hiawatha 1 1

Lady Luck 1 13, Husher 1 3

Burgeys 13, Lady Luck 2 3

BYE 8, Hiawatha 2 8

Corner 16, OMG 0

Mosquito 1 10, Suds & Grub 6

Husher 2 15, Mosquito 2 1

2 Sheets 1 14, 2 Sheets 2 2

