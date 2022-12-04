Horse-drawn sleigh rides offered at Apple Holler

YORKVILLE — Apple Holler, 5006 S. Sylvania Ave., offers reservations for private horse-drawn sleigh rides.
Rides follow a trail through 78 acres of scenic orchard and woods. Rides include a private campfire, fixings for s’mores, and either hot spiced apple cider or hot chocolate. Guests may bring cameras, blankets and long carrots to feed the horses. A horse-drawn wagon ride is offered as an alternative when snow cover is sparse.
Apple Holler has been using teams of Haflinger horses to pull wagons for almost 30 years. Haflinger horses originate from Austria, and their ancestors were bred for their temperament, hardiness and longevity. Their docile and sturdy characteristics make them a fantastic choice for sleigh rides, Apple Holler staffers said.
The cost is $135 for up to four people and $30 for each additional person on the ride. Reservations are required by calling 262-884-7100 or go to appleholler.com.