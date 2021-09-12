Horschel wins at Wentworth, fueled by Ryder Cup snub

A number of European players who couldn't live with Horschel at Wentworth will be heading to Whistling Straits, however.

On a dramatic day of twists and turns in the final qualifying event, Lee Westwood, Bernd Wiesberger, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton were able to celebrate getting the final automatic qualifying places in the European team. Westwood made it for an 11th time, Wiesberger for the first.

Shane Lowry shot 71 to be tied for 17th place and miss out on an automatic spot but was named as one of Padraig Harrington's captain's picks later Sunday along with Sergio Garcia and Ian Poulter. Justin Rose was overlooked despite shooting 65 on Sunday to stake his claim to Harrington.

Horschel's birdie on No. 18 took him above Kiradech Aphibarnrat (64) and Jamie Donaldson (66) to 19-under 269, and left only one player with a chance of beating him.

Laurie Canter, a 170th-ranked Englishman playing in the final group, needed an eagle on the par-5 last hole to win or a birdie to force a playoff, but had to lay up after driving into the rough. His third shot settled within about 15 feet and his birdie putt never had a chance, missing to the right.

Canter signed for a 67, tying him for second place.