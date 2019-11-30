Hornets withstand last-second scare

NETS 112, CELTICS 107: Spencer Dinwiddie had 32 points and 11 assists while Kyrie Irving was again unable to face his former team, and host Brooklyn beat Boston to split a home-and-home series. Irving missed his eighth straight game with a right shoulder injury but was at the arena to get an evaluation and watch from the bench along with Kevin Durant as Dinwiddie kept up his strong play in his place. The Eastern Conference player of the week last week matched his highest assist total of the season and was two shy of his best scoring performance of the season.