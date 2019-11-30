Hornets withstand last-second scare

Langston Galloway’s shot from near midcourt rimmed out at the buzzer, and the Charlotte Hornets held on for a 110-107 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night at Detroit.
Charlotte completed a home-and-home sweep of the Pistons this week. Detroit must be wondering what it has to do to beat the Hornets. Charlotte edged the Pistons 109-106 earlier in the month and 102-101 on Wednesday night.
This matchup went down to the wire again. The Hornets rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final quarter and led by three with 8.9 seconds left. Detroit inbounded the ball, and Luke Kennard missed a 3-pointer from near the top of the key. Galloway was able to run down the loose ball, and his last-ditch shot looked on line, but it wouldn’t go in.
P.J. Washington scored 26 points for Charlotte, and Terry Rozier added 23. The Hornets were without center Cody Zeller because of a left hip injury.
Derrick Rose led the Pistons with 23 points.
SPURS 107, CLIPPERS 97: LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White each had 17 points, and San Antonio beat Kawhi Leonard and Los Angeles at San Antonio
The Spurs stopped the Clippers’ seven-game win streak in Leonard’s second appearance in San Antonio as an opponent. Leonard finished with 19 points on 8-for-23 shooting.
RAPTORS 90, MAGIC 83: Norman Powell scored a career-best 33 points as Toronto won its sixth straight game, beating the Pacers at Orlando. Powell was 7-for-9 shooting in the third quarter, including three 3-pointers.
NETS 112, CELTICS 107: Spencer Dinwiddie had 32 points and 11 assists while Kyrie Irving was again unable to face his former team, and host Brooklyn beat Boston to split a home-and-home series. Irving missed his eighth straight game with a right shoulder injury but was at the arena to get an evaluation and watch from the bench along with Kevin Durant as Dinwiddie kept up his strong play in his place. The Eastern Conference player of the week last week matched his highest assist total of the season and was two shy of his best scoring performance of the season.
HEAT 122, WARRIORS 105: Goran Dragic scored 20 points, Tyler Herro added 19 and Miami remained perfect at home this season.
Duncan Robinson scored 17 for Miami, which is 8-0 at home for the second time in franchise history — tying the mark set by the 2012-13 Heat. Robinson and Herro were a combined 10 for 13 from 3-point range.
76ERS 101, KNICKS 95: Joel Embiid had 27 points and 17 rebounds, James Ennis III scored 18 of his 20 points in the second half, and Philadelphia overcame a sluggish start and beat the Knicks at New York.
Tobias Harris scored 19, and Ben Simmons chipped in 16 points, including a game-sealing steal and dunk late in the fourth quarter for the 76ers, who have won two straight and six of seven.
JAZZ 103, GRIZZLIES 94: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 16 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter, helping Utah pull away from host Memphis.
Bogdanovic matched his season-high scoring mark, going 12 of 20 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range as Utah snapped a two-game losing streak. Donovan Mitchell added 20 points, and Rudy Gobert had 13 points, 13 rebounds and a pair of blocks.
PACERS 105, HAWKS 104, OT: Jeremy Lamb scored 20 points, T.J. Warren hit a go-ahead 3-pointer and Indiana outlasted Trae Young and Atlanta in overtime at Indianapolis.
Young matched his career high with 49 points in the Hawks’ ninth straight loss. He was 16 of 28 from the field, hitting 8 of 15 from 3-point range.
THUNDER 109, PELICANS 104: Dennis Schroder scored 25 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, and had seven assists to help host Oklahoma City beat New Orleans.
Abdel Nader scored 19 points and Danilo Gallinari had 17 for Oklahoma City (7-11), which had been 1-4 in its previous five games. Steven Adams added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Thunder, including the final four points in the last minute.
MAVERICKS 120, SUNS 113: Luka Doncic tied a career high with 42 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. added 26 and Dallas beat host Phoenix.
Doncic just missed a triple-double with 11 assists and nine rebounds. Hardaway shot 6 of 9 from 3-point range to help offset a quiet night from Kristaps Porzingis, who finished with two points.
LAKERS 125, WIZARDS 103: Anthony Davis had 26 points and 13 rebounds, and LeBron James had 23 points and 11 assists at Los Angeles before both superstars took the fourth quarter off in the Lakers’ 10th consecutive victory.
Quinn Cook scored 17 points and JaVale McGee had 15 points and 11 rebounds for the steamrolling Lakers, who have won 17 of 18 to soar to the top of the overall NBA standings. Los Angeles went 14-1 in November, posting the most victories in a month for this 16-time champion franchise since March 2000.
TRAIL BLAZERS 107, BULLS 103: Carmelo Anthony had 23 points and 11 rebounds and at Portland and the Trail Blazers downed Chicago for its second victory over the Bulls this week.
Damian Lillard added 28 points for the Blazers, who have won three straight after four consecutive losses. Hassan Whiteside had eight points, 15 rebounds and a franchise-record 10 blocks for Portland.