Jeremy Lamb banked home a half-court 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Toronto Raptors 115-114 on Sunday night at Toronto for their third straight win.
Toronto looked to have won the game after Kawhi Leonard hit the go-ahead basket with 44 seconds left, then blocked Kemba Walker at the other end.
Charlotte got one final chance after Leonard missed a jumper with 5.8 seconds to go. Pascal Siakam knocked the inbounds pass away from Lamb, who chased the ball into the backcourt before launching the winning shot.
Walker had 15 points and 13 assists and Willy Hernagomez had 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Hornets.
Dwayne Bacon made five 3-pointers and scored 20 points, and rookie Miles Bridges scored 16 for Charlotte, which began the day 2 1/2 games behind eighth-place Miami and 1 1/2 games behind ninth-place Orlando in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
WARRIORS 121, PISTONS 114: Stephen Curry had 26 points, Klay Thompson added 24 and Golden State rebounded at Oakland a night after a blowout loss .
The Warriors fell 126-91 to the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, but that was with Curry resting on the bench. He came back strong against the Pistons, and Golden State also got 14 points and 11 assists from Kevin Durant. Draymond Green added 14 points and eight assists.
The win moved the Warriors (50-23) back into the first seed in the Western Conference by a half-game over the Nuggets (49-23). The Pistons slipped to seventh in the Eastern Conference with the loss.
ROCKETS 113, PELICANS 90: James Harden scored 28 points in a little less than 29 minutes, and Houston downed the Pelicans at New Orleans.
Chris Paul had 10 points and 13 assists, and Eric Gordon added 18 points for the Rockets, who hit 21 3s in winning for the fifth time in six games to move a game ahead of Portland for the third seed in the Western Conference.
Anthony Davis had 12 points and 10 rebounds in just less than 21 minutes for the short-handed Pelicans, who lost for the eighth time in nine games. Frank Jackson scored 19 and Julius Randle 15 for New Orleans, which fell behind by double digits early and struggled throughout to keep pace with a contending Rockets squad trying to sharpen up for the postseason.
SPURS 115, CELTICS 96: LaMarcus Aldridge had 48 points and 13 rebounds at Boston, and San Antonio gave the short-handed Celtics their fourth straight loss.
The Spurs have won 10 of 12 to strengthen their grip on a Western Conference playoff spot. San Antonio (43-31) is eighth in the conference, a half-game behind Oklahoma City and Utah.
PACERS 124, NUGGETS 88: Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his 35 points in the first half to lead Indiana over Denver at Indianapolis.
Myles Turner had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 15 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who returned home after dropping four in a row during a West Coast swing.
CLIPPERS 124, KNICKS 113: Danilo Gallinari scored 26 points to extend the best scoring streak of his career, and Los Angeles beat the Knicks at New York for its fifth straight victory.
Lou Williams had 29 points and fellow reserve Montrezl Harrell added 24 points.
to provide their usual potent play off the bench for the Clippers, who began play tied with Oklahoma City and Utah for fifth place in the Western Conference.
Gallinari made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:12 remaining to make it 106-104, then hit a pair of free throws before Williams made another 3 to push it to 111-104 with 3:01 to go. The Clippers then pulled away from there to win for the 10th time in 11 games.
Gallinari, the Knicks’ first-round pick in 2008, has scored 20 or more in his past nine games.
