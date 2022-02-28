 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Horlick senior becomes RUSD’s first certified drone pilot

RACINE — A new aviation program at Horlick High School is taking off as senior Jacob Thillemann becomes the first student to earn a drone pilot’s license. It’s a big step forward for a program that launched just five years ago.

The aviation pathway at the Academies of Racine-Horlick added its drone program this year. It immediately interested Thillemann, who was just starting to consider aviation as a career.

It took hours of studying and watching instructional videos on Youtube, but Thillemann completed requirements necessary to become the first Racine Unified School District aviation student to become a certified drone pilot.

The opportunities are endless for drone operators. From delivery companies to surveying, Thillemann should have plenty of well-paying, in-demand positions to explore after graduation.

Jacob Thillemann

Thillemann
