Name Position Height Weight Grade

1 William Mueller RB-DB 5-10 170 11

3 Patrick Wade WR-DB 6-0 165 11

4 Mike Weaver RB-LB 5-10 170 11

5 *Jaydin McNeal RB-LB 6-1 210 12

6 *Jager Clark RB-LB 5-10 205 12

7 Darrion Folsom RB-DB 5-9 160 11

8 *Nate Ramsey QB-DB 6-0 180 12

9 *Calvin McClain DB-WR5-10 170 12

10 Martavion Bell RB-DB 5-11 160 11

11 Malik Seay DB-RB 5-10 160 11

13 Ben Wensing DB-WR 5-10 160 11

14 Devin Person RB-DB 5-10 210 11

15 Kentrell Burrage WR-DB 5-10 160 11

17 BraydenCespuglio WR-LB 5-9 160 11

18 Spencer Schick FB-LB 5-9 165 11

19 *Bryce Burgher TE-DE 6-3 190 12

20 Bruce Cosey RB-DB 5-10 165 11

21 *Mac Crawford TE-DE 6-3 190 11

22 Deanthony Tyler WR-DB 5-9 160 11

23 Geordon Cachere TE-DE 6-1 165 11

24 *Aljulon Elliott RB-LB 5-10 200 12

25 Markey Cannady RB-DB 5-8 145 11

30 *Darquis Lampkin RB-DL 5-10 210 12

31 Allieas Williams RB-DB 5-10 175 11

32 James Beardsley FB-DE 5-10 185 11

35 *Stephon Chapman RB-LB 6-1 205 12

41 Ben Adams TE-DE 6-1 195 11

43 *Leonte Ellis TE-DE 6-3 220 12

50 *Austin Neave OL-DL 6-1 275 12

51 *Doug Alkinburgh OL-DL 6-2 220 12

52 Austin Deltoro OL-DL 5-10 200 11

53 Oliver Lopez-Escobar OL-DL 5-10 200 11

56 *Ben Zahn OL-DL 6-3 225 12

57 *Dylan Arcuri OL-DL 6-1 210 11

58 Colvin Kuehnl OL-DL 6-0 235 11

60 Emillio Rodriguez OL-DL 5-10 200 11

63 Alexander Furru OL-DL 6-1 260 11

64 *Tyler Spranger OL-DL 6-0 220 11

65 Thomas LaFever OL-DL 6-1 235 11

68 Ethan Christensen OL-DL 5-11 200 12

69 *Kaleb Day OL-DL 6-3 335 12

70 Carter Alton OL-DL 5-11 220 11

72 Colin Skarzynski OL-DL 6-3 285 11

78 Sebastian Woyach OL-DL 5-10 205 11

81 Max Mitchell WR-DL 5-10 160 11

82 David Castillo WR-DB 5-10 160 11

83 Mike Peralta K-DL 6-0 220 12

84 Andre Robinson WR-DB 5-10 160 11

85 Angel Ynocencio TE-DE 6-0 180 11

* — denotes returning letterwinners

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments