Name Position Height Weight Grade
1 William Mueller RB-DB 5-10 170 11
3 Patrick Wade WR-DB 6-0 165 11
4 Mike Weaver RB-LB 5-10 170 11
5 *Jaydin McNeal RB-LB 6-1 210 12
6 *Jager Clark RB-LB 5-10 205 12
7 Darrion Folsom RB-DB 5-9 160 11
8 *Nate Ramsey QB-DB 6-0 180 12
9 *Calvin McClain DB-WR5-10 170 12
10 Martavion Bell RB-DB 5-11 160 11
11 Malik Seay DB-RB 5-10 160 11
13 Ben Wensing DB-WR 5-10 160 11
14 Devin Person RB-DB 5-10 210 11
15 Kentrell Burrage WR-DB 5-10 160 11
17 BraydenCespuglio WR-LB 5-9 160 11
18 Spencer Schick FB-LB 5-9 165 11
19 *Bryce Burgher TE-DE 6-3 190 12
20 Bruce Cosey RB-DB 5-10 165 11
21 *Mac Crawford TE-DE 6-3 190 11
22 Deanthony Tyler WR-DB 5-9 160 11
23 Geordon Cachere TE-DE 6-1 165 11
24 *Aljulon Elliott RB-LB 5-10 200 12
25 Markey Cannady RB-DB 5-8 145 11
30 *Darquis Lampkin RB-DL 5-10 210 12
31 Allieas Williams RB-DB 5-10 175 11
32 James Beardsley FB-DE 5-10 185 11
35 *Stephon Chapman RB-LB 6-1 205 12
41 Ben Adams TE-DE 6-1 195 11
43 *Leonte Ellis TE-DE 6-3 220 12
50 *Austin Neave OL-DL 6-1 275 12
51 *Doug Alkinburgh OL-DL 6-2 220 12
52 Austin Deltoro OL-DL 5-10 200 11
53 Oliver Lopez-Escobar OL-DL 5-10 200 11
56 *Ben Zahn OL-DL 6-3 225 12
57 *Dylan Arcuri OL-DL 6-1 210 11
58 Colvin Kuehnl OL-DL 6-0 235 11
60 Emillio Rodriguez OL-DL 5-10 200 11
63 Alexander Furru OL-DL 6-1 260 11
64 *Tyler Spranger OL-DL 6-0 220 11
65 Thomas LaFever OL-DL 6-1 235 11
68 Ethan Christensen OL-DL 5-11 200 12
69 *Kaleb Day OL-DL 6-3 335 12
70 Carter Alton OL-DL 5-11 220 11
72 Colin Skarzynski OL-DL 6-3 285 11
78 Sebastian Woyach OL-DL 5-10 205 11
81 Max Mitchell WR-DL 5-10 160 11
82 David Castillo WR-DB 5-10 160 11
83 Mike Peralta K-DL 6-0 220 12
84 Andre Robinson WR-DB 5-10 160 11
85 Angel Ynocencio TE-DE 6-0 180 11
* — denotes returning letterwinners
