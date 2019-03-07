Sun Prairie 73, Horlick 49

HORLICK (11-14)

Ellis 0 0-2 0, Ward 1 0-0 2, McNeal 2 3-4 7, Bell 4 1-2 9, Milton 6 4-4 19, Clark 0 0-0 0, Wade 1 0-0 2, Wainwright 0 0-2 0, Long 1 0-0 2, Sollman 1 1-2 4, Chapman 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-16 49.

SUN PRAIRIE (19-6)

Schaefer 5 5-6 17, Nelson 3 1-3 7, Wherley 1 0-0 2, Austin 2 1-2 5, Hawk 0 3-4 3, B. Voigt 6 1-7 14, Hughes 2 1-2 5, A. Voigt 4 2-4 10, Hale 2 2-2 6, Karner 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 17-32 73.

Halftime—Sun Prairie 38, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Milton 3, Sollman. Schaefer 2, Voigt, Karner. Total fouls—Horlick 23, Sun Prairie 16. Fouled out—Chapman.

Martin Luther 78, St. Catherine's 68

MARTIN LUTHER (22-3)

Carrington 7 10-12 25, Evans 5 9-11 19,Jones 4 2-4 10, Immekus 2 1-2 7, Harrison 5 0-0 10, King 3 1-2 7. Totals 26 23-30 78.

ST. CATHERINE'S (21-4)

Cafferty 6 1-1 13, Lambert 2 0-0 4, McGee 2 2-2 6, Barker 1 0-0 3, T. Hunter 6 6-7 19, Tomlin 2 0-0 5, May 0 0-0 0, Stephens 6 3-5 18. Totals 25 12-15 68.

Halftime—Martin Luther 32, St. Catherine's 26. 3-point goals—Carrington, Immekus 2. Barker, T. Hunter, Tomlin, Stephens 3. Total fouls—Martin Luther 16, St. Catherine's 22. Fouled out—Lambert, T. Hunter. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 26 (Cafferty, Lambert 7).

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments