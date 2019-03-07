Sun Prairie 73, Horlick 49
HORLICK (11-14)
Ellis 0 0-2 0, Ward 1 0-0 2, McNeal 2 3-4 7, Bell 4 1-2 9, Milton 6 4-4 19, Clark 0 0-0 0, Wade 1 0-0 2, Wainwright 0 0-2 0, Long 1 0-0 2, Sollman 1 1-2 4, Chapman 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 9-16 49.
SUN PRAIRIE (19-6)
Schaefer 5 5-6 17, Nelson 3 1-3 7, Wherley 1 0-0 2, Austin 2 1-2 5, Hawk 0 3-4 3, B. Voigt 6 1-7 14, Hughes 2 1-2 5, A. Voigt 4 2-4 10, Hale 2 2-2 6, Karner 1 0-0 3. Totals 26 17-32 73.
Halftime—Sun Prairie 38, Horlick 24. 3-point goals—Milton 3, Sollman. Schaefer 2, Voigt, Karner. Total fouls—Horlick 23, Sun Prairie 16. Fouled out—Chapman.
Martin Luther 78, St. Catherine's 68
MARTIN LUTHER (22-3)
Carrington 7 10-12 25, Evans 5 9-11 19,Jones 4 2-4 10, Immekus 2 1-2 7, Harrison 5 0-0 10, King 3 1-2 7. Totals 26 23-30 78.
ST. CATHERINE'S (21-4)
Cafferty 6 1-1 13, Lambert 2 0-0 4, McGee 2 2-2 6, Barker 1 0-0 3, T. Hunter 6 6-7 19, Tomlin 2 0-0 5, May 0 0-0 0, Stephens 6 3-5 18. Totals 25 12-15 68.
Halftime—Martin Luther 32, St. Catherine's 26. 3-point goals—Carrington, Immekus 2. Barker, T. Hunter, Tomlin, Stephens 3. Total fouls—Martin Luther 16, St. Catherine's 22. Fouled out—Lambert, T. Hunter. Rebounds—St. Catherine's 26 (Cafferty, Lambert 7).
