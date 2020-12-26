 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
'Hope' is theme of 2020 holiday ornament
0 comments

'Hope' is theme of 2020 holiday ornament

  • 0

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers, in a letter to educators and students, announced “Hope” as the theme for the 2020 holiday ornaments handmade by students this holiday season and distributed across Wisconsin.

“Now more than ever, we all need hope,” said Evers. “That’s why this year we are not only asking students to make holiday ornaments that celebrate hope and what it means to them, their families, and their communities, but celebrating that hope across our state. I know that if we stay hopeful, celebrate Wisconsinites’ resilience, and continue to practice empathy and compassion, we are going to get through this together.”

Each year, Wisconsin students are invited to create ornaments used to decorate a tree in the State Capitol Rotunda. This year, as Wisconsinites continue to navigate difficult times and the State Capitol remains closed due to the ongoing pandemic, the ornaments will be shared with veteran homes, hospitals and nursing homes to celebrate hope and the holiday season across the state.

“Hope” themed ornaments should be sent by Friday, Dec. 4, to: Claire Franz, Wisconsin Department of Administration, Division of Facilities Development & Management, 17 West Main St., Suite 119, Madison, WI 53703.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood
Government and Politics

Aldermen upset new Racine juvenile detention facility will be in a predominantly Black neighborhood

  • 5 min to read

The County has decided to build the new $45 million facility for at-risk youth within city limits, without any notice to city leaders, in part to keep kids close to their families. Some members of the City Council are not happy about it.

“It’s exceptionally frustrating when the alderman of the area wasn’t told this was coming to the neighborhood,” John Tate II said.

+2
The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit
Local News

The Roost is closing; restaurant's owner blames Racine's 25% occupancy limit

  • 5 min to read

It’s the Friday before Christmas at The Roost. In years past, the dining room would be buzzing with a full house, and there often would be people waiting to be seated standing out on the sidewalk.

This year, several weeks into the city’s 25% occupancy limits on restaurants and bars imposed under Safer Racine Phase 5, it’s a much different picture at the popular breakfast and brunch fixture at Sixth and Villa Streets.

Citing tiny traffic and lost revenue throughout the pandemic, in part because of city-imposed restrictions, The Roost's last day is scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 27.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News