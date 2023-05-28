Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Hope Conner, RN, BSN

Nursing program: Ascension All Saints

Area of focus: Labor & Delivery

Years of service: Three

What made you decide to become a nurse?

I’ve always had a passion for helping people and being there for them when they need it most. The biggest influence that encouraged me to pursue nursing is when I had the opportunity to job shadow a local obstetrician. She took me under her wing and showed me the ropes of labor and delivery. I instantly fell in love with it and knew I wanted to do nothing else with my life, but that!

What’s been your most memorable

experience?

It is challenging to pinpoint my most memorable experience as every day there is something new and exciting to look forward to. What makes my job so memorable is being able to take part in patients expanding their families and supporting them during one of the toughest times in their lives. Labor is no joke, so being that person’s support when everything is out of their control and knowing that you had a positive impact on an important moment in their life is something that I continue to cherish every time I come to work.

What challenges did the pandemic

present for you as a nurse?

When the pandemic began is when I started my career as a nurse. I was terrified as it was to launch my career along with dealing with so much unknown related to the pandemic. It challenged me by forcing me to jump right in and prove to myself that if I can start my career out in a pandemic, I can do anything.

What motivates you to show up to work each day?

My patients motivate me to show up to work each day. I love my community and every time I go to work, I learn something new. No day is the same in labor and delivery and I thrive off the fast paced environment that challenges me to think outside of the box and become a better nurse/person every single day.

Who inspires you?

My family inspires me. They have always supported me in every aspect of my life and encouraged me to follow my dreams. They taught me that I can accomplish anything I put my mind to and they are always so proud of the things I have done. I am also inspired by Dr. Tasha Johnson who always pushed me and helped me realize my passion. She is the real reason I found my love for nursing and I couldn’t be more grateful for her!