Hootenanny is Friday at arts center

KENOSHA — The free folk music hootenanny gathering is back on Friday, July 7.

The free event, open to everyone, is 7 to 10 p.m. at the Anderson Arts Center, 6603 Third Ave. on Kenosha’s lakefront.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

“As we continue to carry on the tradition started by Marialyce Kornkven over 30 years ago, please bring an acoustic instrument or your voice,” said organizers Kristin Kornkven and Bob Estes. “We have the music books and music stands. Everyone is welcome.”

“This month, we’ll sing summery songs, songs in honor Stephen Foster’s birthday, and some of our favorites,” they said, adding, “Of course, you’ll also have an opportunity to share, request, lead, or present songs that you’ve prepared.”

For more information or updates, “like” Kenosha Hootenanny on Facebook.

For more information, email or call (or text) Kristin Kornkven at 262-237-2941.