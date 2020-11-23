Honeymoon's over: Badgers QB Graham Mertz shaky in loss to Wildcats

EVANSTON, Ill. — The honeymoon was glorious, but it couldn’t last forever.

And when it ended for Graham Mertz, the ride from Paradise Island to Misery Town was swift and brutal.

After dealing with little to no on-the-field adversity while leading the University of Wisconsin football team to victories in his first two career starts, the redshirt freshman quarterback’s inexperience showed Saturday afternoon against a terrific defense. Mertz turned the ball over four times — three interceptions and a fumble — in the No. 10 Badgers’ 17-7 loss to No. 19 Northwestern at Ryan Field.

It didn’t help matters that Mertz didn’t have his two best wide receivers on the field with him, and there was plenty of blame to go around on a UW offense that couldn’t get out of its own way. But on a day when the Badgers needed their young star to be great, he instead took a step back.

“I do believe what drives him is doing all he can for this team, and when you’re not able to do that or do it enough, it’s a growing situation,” UW coach Paul Chryst said. “This one was painful for a lot of us, and we’ve got to learn from it. We’ve got to take away what you can from it and go forward.