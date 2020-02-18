Home Expo show at Festival Hall Feb. 22-23

RACINE — It’s been freezing cold outside. But soon enough temperatures will be heating up and that means it will be time for home improvement projects.

To get ideas for those projects, the place to be is the Journal Times Home Expo. The expo takes place Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 22 and 23 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.

It’s $3 but free for ages 16 and younger. There is free parking in the Festival Hall lot. There will be free seminars, local businesses with up-to-date fresh ideas and experts on hand to answer questions.

Talk with a number of home experts and beautify your space as per your convenience and budget. You’ll find some of the latest designs, styles and colors of various products.

Some of the trends that will be showcased are pet-friendly flooring, new awnings and porch samples as well as the newest in kitchen and bathroom remodeling.

There will also be examples of kitchen displays, flooring exhibits, room settings, bathrooms, interior design, home decorating, windows and doors, and information on heating and air conditioning.