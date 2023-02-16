MOUNT PLEASANT — The 39th annual Home Expo is Feb. 25-26 at Roma Lodge, 7130 Spring St.

The free event is 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.

More than 60 vendors from across southeastern Wisconsin will be offering services for every room in the house.

"The vendors come to offer solutions to all types of home improvement needs, whether, for example, that's interior, exterior, bathrooms, kitchen or the garage," said Kelly Wells, marketing and events manager for the Wisconn Valley Media Group, which is hosting the event.

Free parking is available, and free bags (courtesy of First Call Heating & Cooling) will be handed out to the first 600 attendees.

"Last year we had over 2,000 attendees over the course of the two-day event," Wells said.

Sponsors include Garage Experts, Building Waters Inc., Springbrook Cabinetry, Educators Credit Union and The Dry Guys.

