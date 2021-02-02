 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Home Brew Competition and community food drive
0 comments

Home Brew Competition and community food drive

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
  • 0

RACINE — Racine Brewing Co., 303 Main St., will hold a Home Brew Competition and community food drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 20. There is no entry fee.

The competition is a Best-In-Class, peer-judged competition. The aim is to highlight local home brewing members, let them show off their brewing skills and share their final product with the community. This is a light-hearted competition that is meant to bring people together to have fun.

The winner will have a brew day with RBC to brew their winning beer and a release party with up to 10 guests. Second place is a $100 RBC gift certificate and third place is a $50 RBC gift certificate. The Fan Favorite gets a $25 RBC gift certificate.

To enter, visit RBC or call 262-631-0670.

Free tickets are available for people who want to taste and judge the entrees. A donation of two nonperishable food items will get a person three voting tickets. Reservations are required by calling 262-631-0670. In order to keep capacity appropriate, two time slots will be offered — Noon-1:45 p.m. or 2-3:45 p.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her
Crime and Courts

Mother of 5 was trying to leave her abusive partner. He lied to police about his guns, then killed her

  • 5 min to read

She was leaving him. He had been arrested for domestic abuse, but let out without cash bail and didn't turn over all his guns. Three days after Christmas, he killed her and then himself.

“For people who are not in a domestic abuse relationship, there’s a belief that if you just leave, (then the abuse) ends, which is not true." — Gricel Santiago-Rivera, executive director of End Domestic Abuse Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News