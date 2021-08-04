 Skip to main content
Holy Rosary Festival in Kenosha Aug. 13-15
KENOSHA — The Holy Rosary Festival will be held Friday through Sunday, Aug. 13-15, at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, 2224 45th St.

The free event will include live music, cash and meat raffles, games and bakery. Available food will include Italian beef, sausage and meatball bombers as well as pizza, fried dough, fresh cut French fries, corn, cannoli, caprese salad, ice cream and beverages. A spaghetti dinner will be available on Sunday.

Live music will be featured each day. The lineup:

  • Friday — Trip, 6:30-10 p.m.
  • Saturday — Lunde, 5-6:30 p.m.; 89 Mojo, 7-10 p.m.
  • Sunday — The Chevells, 1-3 p.m.; Drive with Horns, 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Smokin Gunz, 7-10 p.m.

An outdoor Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday under the tent.

Festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.

