Holt, Brewers finalize one-year contract

Ultilityman Brock Holt and the Milwaukee Brewers finalized a one-year contract Wednesday, a deal that includes a team option for 2021.
The 31-year-old left-handed batter had spent his first eight major league seasons with the Boston Red Sox and was an All-Star in 2015.
He hit a career-high .297 last year with three homers and 31 RBIs in 295 plate appearances while playing every position except pitcher, catcher and center field.
"Ï told him that you don't know where you're going to play, you just know that we'll find a spot for you to play," Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. "He comes with a great reputation from everywhere that he's been."
Holt got off to a 1-for-16 start last year after he was scratched in the right eye by 2-year-old son Griffin before the season opener, then went on the injured list April 6. Slowed by right shoulder inflammation, Holt didn't return to the Red Sox until May 27.
He has a .271 career batting average and .714 OPS.
"It gives Craig tremendous flexibility. It allows him to mix and match in a variety of different ways over the course of the season depending of who's healthy, who's performing, who we're playing," Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns said.
Milwaukee designated right-handed reliever Taylor Williams for assignment to open a roster spot.
MANFRED APOLOGIZES: MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred apologized for what he called a disrespectful reference to the World Series trophy as a “piece of metal.”
Even before being asked about it, Manfred said he made a mistake with those comments while trying to deliver a rhetorical point in an interview two days earlier.
“I referred to the World Series trophy in a disrespectful way, and I want to apologize for it,” Manfred said. "There's no excuse for it. ... It was a mistake to say what I said."
MLB players, already upset with Manfred's handling of the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal and some of his comments in trying to explain it, became further infuriated by his “piece of metal” comment during a lengthy interview with ESPN on Sunday, the same day he spoke in Florida.
Even NBA superstar LeBron James joined the anti-Astros chorus, voicing his anger on social media Tuesday.
While speaking at the Cactus League media day in the Arizona desert, Manfred also pledged Tuesday to protect Oakland right-hander Mike Fiers, the ex-Astros pitcher who became the whistleblower when he went public in November to The Athletic.
“We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he's playing, whether it's in Houston or somewhere else,” Manfred said. “Mike did the industry a service."
The Astros play their first road game of the regular season March 30 at the A's, who won 97 games each of the past two years to finish second to Houston in the AL West both times.
Cubs lefty Jon Lester, a three-time World Series champion — with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, and Chicago in 2016 — had some choice words for the commissioner earlier Tuesday.
“That’s somebody that has never played our game. You play for a reason, you play for that piece of metal. I’m very proud of the three that I have,” Lester said at Cubs camp in Mesa, Arizona. "If that’s the way he feels, then he needs to take his name off the trophy.”
CUBS: A few days ago the big question in Mesa, Ariz., was whether Kris Bryant would make it through spring training in a Cubs uniform.
After Bryant met with manager David Ross on Wednesday morning, the question was whether Bryant would be the Cubs next leadoff man.
The answer, Ross later revealed, was yes.
“My goal is to put the best players and the best at-bats in the top of the order,” Ross said. “Kris Bryant is a really good at-bat, gets on base, probably one of our best baserunners. His baseball IQ is extremely high. So when you talk about putting the best players in baseball at the top of the order, that’s our best player, and I want to put him at the top.”
Bryant, who typically hit second or third in the lineup for the first five years of his career, said he would embrace the new role.
“I led off my whole junior year in college and I won every college award — first-team All-American, the Golden Spikes Award,” he said, referring to the honor given to the best amateur player in the nation.
PADRES: Newcomers Drew Pomeranz and Emilio Pagan were added to join defending major league saves leader Kirby Yates and reigning NL holds leader Craig Stammen after Padres’ relievers had an uncharacteristic hiccup last year.
Pagan, 28, had 20 saves after taking over the full-time closer’s role in Tampa Bay following the All-Star break last season.
He was 4-2 with a career-low 2.31 ERA with the Rays, with a career highs in strikeouts (96) and innings (70). The Padres are his fourth team in as many seasons, which has included playoff runs in Oakland and Tampa Bay.
Pomeranz, 31, is making his second stop with the Padres, his first as a reliever. He was 8-7 with a 2.47 ERA in 17 starts in 2016, when he was named to the All-Star game and traded to Boston the day after the game.
Pomeranz scuffled as a starter with San Francisco last season but regained his form in the bullpen following a trade to Milwaukee at the July 31 deadline. He was 0-1 with a 2.39 ERA, two saves and 13 holds in 25 appearances with the Brewers.
The Brewers used a setup-by-committee approach in front of closer Josh Hader last season that Pomeranz called “fun.”
“As a group we were just ready,” Pomeranz said. “Roles weren’t really a thing. It was just whoever (manager Craig Counsell) was feeling in that situation. We thrived with that. We all knew that when the phone rang, it could be any one of us. We embraced that and we were ready for anything.”