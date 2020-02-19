Holt, Brewers finalize one-year contract

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“We will take every possible step to protect Mike Fiers wherever he's playing, whether it's in Houston or somewhere else,” Manfred said. “Mike did the industry a service."

The Astros play their first road game of the regular season March 30 at the A's, who won 97 games each of the past two years to finish second to Houston in the AL West both times.

Cubs lefty Jon Lester, a three-time World Series champion — with the Boston Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, and Chicago in 2016 — had some choice words for the commissioner earlier Tuesday.

“That’s somebody that has never played our game. You play for a reason, you play for that piece of metal. I’m very proud of the three that I have,” Lester said at Cubs camp in Mesa, Arizona. "If that’s the way he feels, then he needs to take his name off the trophy.”

CUBS: A few days ago the big question in Mesa, Ariz., was whether Kris Bryant would make it through spring training in a Cubs uniform.

After Bryant met with manager David Ross on Wednesday morning, the question was whether Bryant would be the Cubs next leadoff man.

The answer, Ross later revealed, was yes.