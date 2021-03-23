Holocaust remembrance ceremony April 7 is virtual

KENOSHA — The 2021 Holocaust Remembrance Ceremony is scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 7. The virtual ceremony entitled “Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass, Nov. 9-10, 1938” will be streamed on the Kenosha Public Museum Facebook page.

Hilde Adler, 92, guest speaker and survivor, will talk about her experience with Kristallnacht, describing the events of the attack that led to her family fleeing Germany for New York. The ceremony will also include readings by Indian Trail High School students and music performed by students from Indian Trial Choir and Orchestra.

The annual ceremony is sponsored by the CUSH Religious Leaders Caucus and the Kenosha Public Museum, and coincides with Yom HaShoah, the day on the Jewish calendar when the Holocaust is commemorated.

The ceremony can be viewed at facebook.com/KPMKenosha.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0