Holmgren out for season

Oklahoma City forward Chet Holmgren, the No. 2 pick in this year’s NBA draft, will miss the 2022-23 season with a right foot injury.

The 7-footer was hurt while playing in a pro-am game last weekend in Seattle, near where he starred last season for Gonzaga, and the Thunder announced Thursday that he sustained a Lisfranc injury. Video appeared to show Holmgren was hurt on a play while defending a LeBron James drive to the basket on a fast break.

Presti said Holmgren will have surgery to repair the ruptured tendon on a date that hasn’t been determined and he expects Holmgren to be ready for the 2023-24 season.

“Long-term prognosis is obviously very positive for this,” Presti said. “We’ve consulted with three of the top foot specialists in the country. Everybody is in agreement that this is kind of like a wrong place, wrong time situation and he’s going to make a full recovery.”

His injury is a significant blow for a franchise that has not won a playoff series since Kevin Durant left for Golden State in 2016 and has had two straight losing seasons. Holmgren averaged 14.1 points and 9.9 rebounds last season for Gonzaga and was fourth in the nation with 3.7 blocked shots per game. He had a strong summer league performance, giving Thunder fans hope that the team’s potential superstar of the future soon would be making a difference.

Football

Cowboys left tackle Tyron Smith will require surgery and an extensive absence after tearing a hamstring tendon near his left knee Wednesday during the team’s final training-camp practice, a person with knowledge of the diagnosis said, dealing a significant blow to an offensive line whose tackle depth already was considered a roster stress point.

Further testing revealed Smith suffered an avulsion fracture in his left knee related to the hamstring tear, the person said. According to the Mayo Clinic, an avulsion fracture occurs when a small chunk of bone attached to a tendon or ligament gets pulled away from the main part of the bone.

Smith will undergo surgery on Friday, another person familiar with the injury said. The team will have a better idea on a timetable for return after the surgery, but Dallas is proceeding on the assumption that Smith will be able to return late in the season.

Hockey

The United States routed Japan 10-0 in the opening game of the women’s hockey world championship on Thursday and defending champion Canada started the tournament with a 4-1 victory over Finland in Herning, Denmark.

The Americans had nine different scorers against Japan, with Alex Carpenter the only player to net twice. Taylor Heise went scoreless but equaled a tournament record with five assists for the U.S., which led 9-0 after two periods and outshot Japan 62-6.

Olympic and world champion Canada faced tougher resistance from Finland, the bronze medalist at the Beijing Games in February.

Marie-Philip Poulin had a goal and assist for Canada in the first period but Finland stayed within one goal until Meaghan Mikkelson made it 3-1 with seven minutes left of the second. Blayre Turnbull added the fourth into an empty net.

Finland missed a penalty at the end of the first period when Kiira Yrjanen’s shot was saved by Ann-Renée Desbiens.

Finland captain Jenni Hiirikoski set a tournament record by playing in her 14th world championship.

In Group B, Sweden beat host Denmark 5-2 behind a hat trick from Hanna Olsson and Hungary upset Germany 4-2.

The United States next plays Finland on Saturday, when Canada faces Switzerland. The two North American rivals are both in Group A and play each other in the last preliminary round on Tuesday.

Canada beat the U.S. in the final of both last year’s worlds and the Olympics.

Auto racing

Kurt Busch will miss the start of NASCAR’s playoffs with concussion-like symptoms that have sidelined him six for weeks, meaning two spots in the 16-driver field will be open Saturday night in the regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway.

23XI Racing on Thursday withdrew the medical waiver that was holding Busch’s spot in the playoffs.

“As much as I wanted and hoped to be able to get back in the No. 45 cae to make a playoff run with our team, it’s still not the right time for me,” Busch said on social media. “In addition to not being cleared to return to racing, I know that I am not ready to be back in the car.”

Busch has been out since he crashed in qualifying July 23 at Pocono. Ty Gibbs, the 19-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, has replaced Busch since he was injured.