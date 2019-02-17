J.B. Holmes rallied from a four-shot deficit in the final round and won a marathon finish Sunday in the Genesis Open at Los Angeles for his first victory in three years and a trip back to the Masters.
Holmes closed with a 1-under 70, and that was enough to overcome Justin Thomas, who three-putted three times on the back nine and shot a 75.
They played 34 holes because of a seven-hour rain delay at the start of the week, and they got a wild shift in weather from sunshine in the morning to complete 16 holes of the third round, brief rain when they teed off in the final round and wicked wind that made it tough to hole putts.
The tournament shifted on the 13th hole when Holmes made a 12-foot par putt. Thomas missed his 8-foot par putt, and then lipped out from just under 3 feet for double bogey to fall one shot behind.
He never caught up.
Tiger Woods shot 65 in the morning, though he was never in range. He shot 72 in the afternoon and tied for 15th.
LPGA: Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Chubb Classic on Sunday for his seventh PGA Tour Champions title, beating Bernhard Langer and Olin Browne with a 5-foot par putt on the first hole of a playoff at Naples, Fla.
Jimenez closed with a 5-under 66 at The Classics at Lely Resort to match Langer and Browne at 13-under 200.
“I’m working hard and I practice and go to the gym, apart from smoking and drinking,” Jimenez said. “This is what I love to do. I love to play golf. To me, competing is my life. I go to any competition, I want to win. I working for that.”
Jimenez has won in each of his six seasons on the 50-and-over tour. The 55-year-old Spaniard won the major Regions Tradition and Senior British Open last season.
“It’s the beginning of the season,” Jimenez said. “We are on the third tournament of the season and all the season in front of us. This is gives you the energy and the confidence coming up.”
Langer shot 68, and Browne had a double bogey on the par-4 18th in regulation for a 66.
- Nelly Korda added to her family’s impressive sports pedigree Down Under with a win Sunday in the Women’s Australian Open at Adelaide, Australia.
Korda led by three strokes after the third round, increased it to four with a tap-in birdie on the 10th and added a 25-foot birdie on the 11th to make it a lead of five.
She had a third consecutive birdie on the 12th to help claim a two-stroke victory with a 5-under 67 at The Grange Golf Club, finishing with a 17-under total of 271. Defending champion Jin Young Ko was second after a 64.
Korda’s father Petr was an Australian Open men’s tennis champion, winning the tournament in 1998. Her golfing sister Jessica won the Australian Open seven years ago.
