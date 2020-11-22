Holiday tree place in Downtown Racine with 18,000 lights

RACINE — The 19th annual holiday tree with more than 18,000 lights has once again been placed on Monument Square, Main and Sixth streets, in Downtown Racine.

The placing of the tree takes the coordination and help from several community organizations including the Business Improvement District No. 1, Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department and the Downtown Racine Corp.

The 20-foot tree was selected from dozens of entries and came with a story. The blue spruce, donated by Therese Heller of Eisenhower Drive, came from a seedling planted by her father in 1973 in a small Dixie cup and later transplanted outside of her home.

“Our community tree is a staple in Downtown each winter," said Kelly Kruse, DRC executive director. "I am so grateful for the efforts of so many individuals who help make it a reality, especially in such a trying year.”

The City of Racine Parks and Rec Dept. cut the tree and placed it on Monument Square, and Cornerstone Lawn Care decorated the tree with a donated tree topper from Milaeger's. The tree would not be possible without the sponsorship from Festival Foods in Mount Pleasant which provides funds to cover the cost of decorating and new lights each year.