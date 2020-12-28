 Skip to main content
Holiday tree bonfire Jan. 6 in Pleasant Prairie
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Pleasant Prairie Convention & Visitors Bureau, Pleasant Prairie Historical Society and the Village of Pleasant Prairie will hold the annual Twelfth Night Holiday Tree Bonfire at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, at Lake Andrea Beach in Prairie Springs Park, 9900 Terwall Terrace.

The bonfire area will be at least 100 square feet and is subject to the fire chief and onsite public safety personnel judgment. Community members are encouraged to wear masks, maintain social distances and follow COVID-19 recommendations.

Parking along Park Drive will be reserved for fire and rescue to keep safety trucks and equipment closest to the fire. Guests may park in lots on either side of the Wruck Pavilion.

