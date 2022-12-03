Holiday Train to return to Racine County Dec. 8

RACINE COUNTY — The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be returning again this year, after missing the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Two Racine County stops are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.
First, from 7 to 7:30 p.m., the train is scheduled to make its annual stop at the Amtrak Depot, 9900 E. Exploration Court, Sturtevant. Then, at 8:15 p.m., it will make its second-ever at the railroad crossing at Highway G in Caledonia, near
The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.
More Wisconsin stops are planned for Dec. 9 in Wauwatosa, Hartland, Oconomowoc, Watertown and Columbus. On Dec. 10 in Wisconsin, the Holiday Train is scheduled to stop in Portage, the Wisconsin Dells, Mauston, Tomah, Sparta and La Crosse.
The Holiday Train has been a transcontinental staple along railroad tracks from the west coast to the east in the U.S. and Canada.
Each year, Canadian Pacific collects food donations for the food banks of the communities it operates in, with dozens of annual Holiday Train stops being the centerpiece for those collections. This year, donations will again be going to the Racine County Food Bank.
At each stop, live music from recording artists is performed from a stage on the train. At the two Racine County stops this year, scheduled to perform are folk-rocker
Alan Doyle and Kelly Prescott, a pop-country artist who performed the last time the train was in Racine County three years ago.
In 2021, in the absence of the Holiday Train, The Depot and Raymond School collaborated to collect about
two tons of donations for the food bank. According to Canadian Pacific, the Holiday Train has raised more than $15 million and collected more than 5 million pounds of food since 1999.
In Photos: Canadian Pacific Holiday Train stops in Caledonia for the first time in 2019
Coming to a stop
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives Monday, Dec. 2, 2019 in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Looking on
People watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in Caledonia on Monday evening. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped at The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.
Gregory Shaver, For the Journal Times
Rolling in
People watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives Monday evening in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Collecting the check
Racine native and retired NBA player Caron Butler, left, and Sue Gracyalny, owner of The Depot Tavern in Caledonia, acknowledge the crowd after receiving a check for the Racine County Food Bank during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train on Monday evening.
Gregory Shaver, For The Journal Times
Racing Sausage races on
A Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausage makes its way through the crowd during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Monday evening. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year that train stopped The Depot tavern, 1402 Highway G, in Caledonia. The party at the Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools, and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
Here comes Santa Claus
A girl peeks through a window at Santa Claus during a stop by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train Monday evening in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year that train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
Christmas caroling
Isabelle Varebrook and other members of the Horlick High School Choir perform Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G. The party at The Depot and Parker Power Equipment included music, food and drinks, and appearances from the Milwaukee Brewers Famous Racing Sausages, Bernie Brewer, Santa Claus, choirs from Racine Unified schools and the Racine County Fair Little Queens.
Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
Choir performs
The Horlick High School Choir performs Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
Hot cocoa
Nate Schmidt, 9, and his sister Callie, 5, enjoy hot chocolate Monday evening as they wait for the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to stop in Caledonia.
Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
Holiday Train
People watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives Monday evening in Caledonia. The train raises money and collects donations for food banks across North America, including the Racine County Food Bank. This was the first year the train stopped The Depot Tavern, 11402 Highway G.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Meghan Patrick
Meghan Patrick performs Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Two singers
Kelly Prescott, left, and Meghan Patrick perform during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Gregory Shaver, For The Journal Times
Holiday Train
Families watch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train at the Highway G railway crossing at Highway G on Monday night.
Adam Rogan
The crowd
People watch at Kelly Prescott and Meghan Patrick perform Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Meghan Patrick
Meghan Patrick performs Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
Roasting on an open fire
People keep warm by fires Monday evening during a stop in Caledonia by the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train.
Gregory Shaver for The Journal Times
The train leaves
Two women watch as the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train leaves Caledonia Monday evening.
Gregory Shaver for the Journal Times
Sausages for the Racine County Food Bank
The Milwaukee Brewers' Famous Racing Sausages and mascot, Bernie Brewer, pose for photos in front of Parker Power Equipment, 11333 Highway G, Caledonia, awaiting the arrival of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train on Monday evening.
Adam Rogan
Holiday train
Young people pose with Racine native and former NBA All-Star Caron Butler on Monday at The Depot Tavern, 11402 County Road G, on Monday night, where they gathered to wait for the Holiday Train to pull through.
Adam Rogan
Rob & Darbie
Rob Distad smiles with his puppy, Darbie Dragons, on Monday night while celebrating the arrival of the Holiday Train.
Adam Rogan
