Holiday music with the RSO
Holiday music with the RSO

RACINE — What are the holidays without music?

The Racine Symphony is committed to bringing music to the community. Its YouTube Channel is filled with performances for people to enjoy at no charge. This week's holiday presentation is now live.

People can help the RSO continue to produce performances featuring local musicians by making a donation. Go to racinesymphony.org.

