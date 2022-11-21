Holiday movie traditions come alive with series

STURTEVANT — The holidays are a time for families and friends to connect and create memories. Since movies have a way of bringing people together, Marcus Theatres and Movie Tavern are showing a complete roster of festive films for the season.
Marcus Presents: The Holiday Series runs Dec. 2-15, featuring classic holiday movies for $5. Movies include:
- "A Christmas Story" (PG) — In the 1940s, Ralphie Parker attempts to convince his parents, teacher, and Santa Claus that a Red Ryder Range 200 Shot BB gun is the perfect Christmas gift.
- "Dr. Seuss' the Grinch" (2018) (PG) — A grumpy Grinch plots to ruin Christmas for the village of Whoville.
- "Elf" (PG) — Raised as an oversized elf, Buddy travels from the North Pole to New York City to meet his biological father, Walter Hobbs, who doesn't know he exists and is in desperate need of some Christmas spirit.
- "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" (PG) — On the outskirts of Whoville lives a green, revenge-seeking Grinch who plans to ruin Christmas for all of the town's citizens.
- "Love Actually" (R) — Follows the lives of eight very different couples dealing with their love lives in loosely interrelated tales, all set during a frantic month before Christmas in London.
- "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" (PG-13) — The Griswold family's plans for a big family Christmas predictably turn into a big disaster.
- "The Polar Express" (G) — On Christmas Eve, a boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on the Polar Express, learning about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas.
- "White Christmas" (PG) — A successful song-and-dance team becomes romantically involved with a sister act and team up to save the failing Vermont inn of their former commanding general.
People are also reading…
Film lineups will vary depending on location, with nearly half of Marcus Theatres and Movie Taverns playing all eight films. Visit marcustheatres.com/holidayclassics for movie listings, locations and showtimes.