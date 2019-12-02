Holiday Gifting Art & Craft Show at Gateway Dec. 7

KENOSHA — More than 150 vendors will feature art, craft and specialty products at the 12th annual Holiday Gifting Art and Craft Show fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Gateway’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave.

The free show features art and crafts such as photography, mosaics, jewelry, blown glass, holiday decor, home and yard art, clothing and treats. Attendees can also visit Santa Claus and enjoy food truck selections at Santa’s Diner and Rest Stop. Raffles of vendor-donated items will also be held.

The fair will fill the majority of the main academic complex including the Technical, Science, Service and Academic Building corridors. These buildings are located on the southeastern end of the campus on 30th Avenue.

The event is a fund-raiser for the Gateway Technical College Foundation’s Student Emergency Fund.

