Holiday Folk Fair International is virtual this year
Holiday Folk Fair International is virtual this year

From the Things to do in and around Racine County series
HFF cooking demonstration

Cooking demonstrations will be part of the Holiday Folk Fair International virtual event this year.

MILWAUKEE — The 77th Holiday Folk Fair International, America’s premiere multicultural festival, has been reimagined for 2020, with the event to be available online Friday through Sunday, Nov. 20-22. 

"Celebrate the Culture of Plants — The Seeds of Heritage" is this year's theme. A program of the International Institute of Wisconsin (IIW) that celebrates the cultural heritage of the people living in southeastern Wisconsin, the 2020 Holiday Folk Fair International will take place online and feature the entertainment, artisan and cooking demonstrations, and education that fairgoers have come to cherish.

“We have decided that this year’s Holiday Folk Fair International will not be done as an in-person event due to COVID-19, but we are excited about the opportunities to share the traditions of dozens of ethnic groups that call Milwaukee and the surrounding communities home in a way that will be safe and enjoyable for all,” said Alexander Durtka Jr., president of IIW. “The groups that have been part of Folk Fair for years and decades are enthusiastic about the opportunities to share their heritage not only with those in Wisconsin, but throughout the world.”

The online event will feature various ethnic groups presenting their culture in multiple ways and will include dance/musical performances, dance demonstrations, cooking demonstrations, artisan demonstrations, education presentations and folk fair through the years. Holiday Folk Fair will be posting the various videos under the indicated categories for people to view at their convenience as well as create a daily program that will be a compilation of the different videos with one posted each day.

Go to at https://folkfair.org. Specific information will also be shared on its Facebook page or by calling 414-225-6225.

