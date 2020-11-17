 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Hockey: Panthers hire Peterson, NHL's first Black assistant GM
0 comments
Hockey

Hockey: Panthers hire Peterson, NHL's first Black assistant GM

  • 0

The Florida Panthers on Tuesday hired Brett Peterson as an assistant general manager.

The team said Peters is believed to be the first Black assistant GM in the National Hockey League.

Peterson’s hiring comes days after the nearby Miami Marlins hired Kim Ng as the first female GM in Major League Baseball. Among its recent anti-racism and diversity initiatives, the NHL formed an executive inclusion council that aims to increase minority participation in front offices and on coaching staffs.

The 39-year-old Peterson has a background as a player agent just like GM Bill Zito and fellow assistant Paul Krepelka. He was previously vice president of hockey for Wasserman Media Group and has been an NHLPA certified agent since 2009.

“His substantive hockey experience as a player, significant developmental and evaluation skills and business acumen as a negotiator combine to form an elite skill set that is very difficult to find in our sport,” Zito said in a news release. “There are many who can excel in one of those disciplines but few who excel in all three.”

Peterson played five pro seasons in the minors after winning a national title during his time at Boston College. The Northborough, Massachusetts, native also advises and consults for a nonprofit organization that provides mentoring and hockey programs for underprivileged youth and underserved communities.

The Panthers say Peterson will take an active role in their foundation’s community programs aimed at making the sport more inclusive in South Florida.

“I’m very excited for this opportunity with the Panthers and with Bill’s growing front office team,” Peterson said. “It’s a special day for myself and my family, and I can’t wait to get to work.”

Brett Peterson.jpg

Peterson
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun
Crime and Courts

Racine: Man allegedly shot someone after being admonished for flashing gun

A Chicago man has been accused of a Friday afternoon shooting in the parking lot of the Neighborhood Pantry convenience store/gas station. The shooting, according to law enforcement, occurred after the man who was shot admonished the suspect for flashing his firearm, after which the suspect retaliated by shooting the other man in broad daylight with multiple witnesses.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News