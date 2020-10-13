Hockey notes: Blackhawks agree to 1-year deals with Fs Janmark, Ullmark

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to one-year contracts with Mattias Janmark and Lucas Wallmark, adding a pair of forwards to help make up for the loss of Brandon Saad.
Janmark's contract carries a salary-cap hit of $2.25 million. Wallmark's cap number is $950,000.
The 25-year-old Wallmark played for Carolina and Florida last season. He had 11 goals and 12 assists in 60 games with the Hurricanes, and then had a goal and an assist in seven games with the Panthers.
Wallmark, a fourth-round selection by Carolina in 2014, has 23 goals and 33 assists in 167 NHL games. Wallmark, who is from Umea, Sweden, also has a career faceoff rate of 50.9%.
Janmark had six goals and 15 assists in 27 games for Dallas last season. He also had one goal and seven assists in 26 postseason appearances, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Final.
The Swede was selected by Detroit in the third round of the 2013 draft. He was traded to Dallas in 2015 and made his NHL debut with the Stars that year.
Janmark had 15 goals and 14 assists in his first season in the league. He also had 19 goals and 15 assists with the Stars during the 2017-18 season.
GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Alex Pietrangelo is Vegas bound.
Pietrangelo signed a $61.6 million, seven-year deal with Vegas that carries an $8.8 million annual salary cap hit through 2027. It's the fifth-biggest cap hit for a defenseman in the NHL.
Adding the top free agent available gives Vegas another big-money talent, but the team needed to make another move to shed salary just to add him. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said the front office knew that going in and committed to making it happen to sign Pietrangelo.
Before finalizing Pietrangelo's contract, the Golden Knights traded defenseman Nate Schmidt to the Vancouver Canucks for a 2022 third-round pick, clearing his $5.95 million cap hit off the books. McCrimmon said this was the only scenario in which Vegas would have considered trading Schmidt, and Vancouver became the beneficiary.
After already sending center Paul Stastny to Winnipeg, the team likely needs to make some other trade to become cap compliant, which McCrimmon assured will be the case come opening day. That move will not be a trade of goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, even after committing long term to Robin Lehner, who is expected to be ready for training camp after undergoing clean-up shoulder surgery this week.
Pietrangelo, 30, is coming off posting a career-high 16 goals despite the season being cut short at 70 games. He finished fourth in Norris Trophy voting and is one of the best right-shooting defensemen in the league, so adding him does make Vegas better, even at the expense of trading a popular teammate in Schmidt.
Pietrangelo leaves the St. Louis Blues after serving as captain of their 2019 Stanley Cup championship team. He has 109 goals and 341 assists for 450 points in 758 regular-season NHL games and had a postseason-best 16 assists and averaged almost 26 minutes of ice time during the Blues' Cup run.
WOMEN: National Women's Hockey League founder Dani Rylan Kearney is stepping down as commissioner as part of a restructuring of the league's governing model.
Rylan Kearney will remain involved as president of an ownership group that controls four of the NWHL's six teams, while Tyler Tumminia will be appointed as interim commissioner.
The restructuring is a result of the NWHL forming an incorporated association that will be overseen by a board of governors, with one representative per team. This is a departure from the past, when the NWHL oversaw control of all teams.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!