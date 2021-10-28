Hockey: Hall of Famer Cammi Granato blazes another trail FRI

"We weren't able to travel, we weren't able to get into the (2020 playoff) bubble, we had to do a lot of our work on TV and video," Francis said. "We hired probably a bigger-than-normal staff because of that, so we had people in markets of NHL teams to get coverage when home rinks opened up."

It has made the first few games, for Granato, more gratifying. It's an accumulation of her work the past two years, and a representation of her skill as one of the sport's brightest minds.

She said it's a group effort when scouting — every scout has assigned teams, and they confer with each other before sending reports to the front office — and making decisions.

"She has such a feel for things," Don Granato said. "She's gone through these experiences, so she can get into the moment. She knows what something might feel like for a player and in what situation and make an evaluation. That's the experience you want. ... It ties in nicely with what she's doing, that's what it takes in our industry."

Cammi Granato has found herself in the middle of hockey history again with the Kraken. Yet it's still just one of many moments she seems to always find.

"I'm not thinking about it constantly. It's underlying that you know you have to do a really job good, because you have to represent, but I don't feel that pressure," she said. "I take it seriously in that aspect of, as a woman you want to make sure you do well. I do think being the first again, being a part of this organization that is so much fun, I am just so happy about all of it."

