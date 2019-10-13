EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Buffalo;5;4;0;1;9;21;13

Boston;5;4;1;0;8;12;8

Toronto;6;3;2;1;7;24;22

Detroit;5;3;2;0;6;16;16

Montreal;5;2;1;2;6;21;21

Tampa Bay;5;2;2;1;5;20;17

Florida;5;1;2;2;4;13;20

Ottawa;4;1;3;0;2;12;17

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Carolina;6;5;1;0;10;24;16

Washington;6;3;1;2;8;19;17

Pittsburgh;5;3;2;0;6;18;14

Philadelphia;3;2;0;1;5;10;6

N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9

Columbus;5;2;3;0;4;11;18

N.Y. Islanders;5;2;3;0;4;12;15

New Jersey;5;0;3;2;2;9;23

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Colorado;4;4;0;0;8;16;9

Winnipeg;6;4;2;0;8;22;19

St. Louis;5;3;1;1;7;17;17

Nashville;5;3;2;0;6;23;21

Dallas;6;1;4;1;3;13;19

Chicago;3;0;2;1;1;9;12

Minnesota;4;0;4;0;0;10;21

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Edmonton;5;5;0;0;10;22;13

Anaheim;5;4;1;0;8;11;6

Vegas;5;3;2;0;6;19;12

Calgary;5;2;2;1;5;14;17

Vancouver;4;2;2;0;4;13;10

Los Angeles;4;2;2;0;4;18;21

Arizona;4;1;2;1;3;7;7

San Jose;5;1;4;0;2;10;21

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Saturday's results

Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1

Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2

Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4

Toronto 5, Detroit 2

N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 2, SO

Columbus 3, Carolina 2

Boston 3, New Jersey 0

Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2, OT

Montreal 6, St. Louis 3

Washington 4, Dallas 1

Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT

Vegas 6, Calgary 2

Vancouver 3, Philadelphia 2, SO

Sunday's results

Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, late

Vegas at Los Angeles, late

Calgary at San Jose, late

Monday's games

St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon

Anaheim at Boston, noon

Minnesota at Ottawa, noon

Florida at New Jersey, noon

Dallas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.

Colorado at Washington, 4 p.m.

Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. 

