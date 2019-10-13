EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Buffalo;5;4;0;1;9;21;13
Boston;5;4;1;0;8;12;8
Toronto;6;3;2;1;7;24;22
Detroit;5;3;2;0;6;16;16
Montreal;5;2;1;2;6;21;21
Tampa Bay;5;2;2;1;5;20;17
Florida;5;1;2;2;4;13;20
Ottawa;4;1;3;0;2;12;17
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Carolina;6;5;1;0;10;24;16
Washington;6;3;1;2;8;19;17
Pittsburgh;5;3;2;0;6;18;14
Philadelphia;3;2;0;1;5;10;6
N.Y. Rangers;3;2;1;0;4;11;9
Columbus;5;2;3;0;4;11;18
N.Y. Islanders;5;2;3;0;4;12;15
New Jersey;5;0;3;2;2;9;23
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Colorado;4;4;0;0;8;16;9
Winnipeg;6;4;2;0;8;22;19
St. Louis;5;3;1;1;7;17;17
Nashville;5;3;2;0;6;23;21
Dallas;6;1;4;1;3;13;19
Chicago;3;0;2;1;1;9;12
Minnesota;4;0;4;0;0;10;21
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
Edmonton;5;5;0;0;10;22;13
Anaheim;5;4;1;0;8;11;6
Vegas;5;3;2;0;6;19;12
Calgary;5;2;2;1;5;14;17
Vancouver;4;2;2;0;4;13;10
Los Angeles;4;2;2;0;4;18;21
Arizona;4;1;2;1;3;7;7
San Jose;5;1;4;0;2;10;21
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
Saturday's results
Edmonton 4, N.Y. Rangers 1
Ottawa 4, Tampa Bay 2
Los Angeles 7, Nashville 4
Toronto 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Islanders 3, Florida 2, SO
Columbus 3, Carolina 2
Boston 3, New Jersey 0
Winnipeg 3, Chicago 2, OT
Montreal 6, St. Louis 3
Washington 4, Dallas 1
Pittsburgh 7, Minnesota 4
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, OT
Vegas 6, Calgary 2
Vancouver 3, Philadelphia 2, SO
Sunday's results
Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, late
Vegas at Los Angeles, late
Calgary at San Jose, late
Monday's games
St. Louis vs. N.Y. Islanders at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, noon
Anaheim at Boston, noon
Minnesota at Ottawa, noon
Florida at New Jersey, noon
Dallas at Buffalo, 2 p.m.
Colorado at Washington, 4 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.
