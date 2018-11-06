EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Tampa Bay;14;10;3;1;21;50;38

Toronto;14;9;5;0;18;48;39

Boston;14;8;4;2;18;39;31

Montreal;14;8;4;2;18;45;40

Buffalo;15;7;6;2;16;43;44

Ottawa;14;5;6;3;13;45;59

Detroit;14;4;8;2;10;37;53

Florida;11;3;5;3;9;34;41

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

N.Y. Islanders;14;8;4;2;18;45;34

Pittsburgh;13;6;4;3;15;46;45

Washington;13;6;4;3;15;50;49

Columbus;14;7;6;1;15;46;51

Philadelphia;15;7;7;1;15;48;56

Carolina;14;6;6;2;14;39;41

New Jersey;12;6;5;1;13;39;36

N.Y. Rangers;14;6;7;1;13;38;44

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Nashville;14;11;3;0;22;47;30

Minnesota;13;8;3;2;18;40;36

Dallas;14;8;5;1;17;41;36

Winnipeg;14;8;5;1;17;41;38

Colorado;14;7;4;3;17;52;40

Chicago;15;6;6;3;15;46;56

St. Louis;12;4;5;3;11;42;47

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

Calgary;15;9;5;1;19;52;50

Vancouver;15;9;6;0;18;47;50

Edmonton;14;8;5;1;17;42;41

San Jose;14;7;4;3;17;46;43

Anaheim;15;6;6;3;15;37;42

Arizona;13;7;6;0;14;37;29

Vegas;14;6;7;1;13;33;39

Los Angeles;13;4;8;1;9;28;45

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

Monday's results

New Jersey 5, Pittsburgh 1

Boston 2, Dallas 1, OT

Montreal 4, N.Y. Islanders 3, SO

Washington 4, Edmonton 2

Philadelphia 5, Arizona 2 

Tuesday's games

Dallas at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Vegas at Toronto, 6 p.m.

Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 6 p.m.

New Jersey at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

Vancouver at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at St. Louis, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

Wednesday's games

Pittsburgh at Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Nashville at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Anaheim, 9:30 p.m. 

Thursday's games

Vancouver at Boston, 6 p.m.

Edmonton at Florida, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

Buffalo at Montreal, 6:30 p.m.

Vegas at Ottawa, 6:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m.

Carolina at Chicago, 7:30 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Los Angeles, 9:30 p.m. 

AHL

Eastern Conference

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;11;10;1;0;0;20;42;25

Springfield;10;7;1;0;2;16;43;27

Lehigh Valley;11;6;3;1;1;14;43;40

WB/Scranton;11;6;4;0;1;13;39;35

Bridgeport;12;6;5;1;0;13;41;45

Hershey;14;6;7;0;1;13;32;42

Hartford;14;5;7;1;1;12;41;53

Providence;11;3;7;1;0;7;35;38

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Rochester;12;8;3;1;0;17;45;35

Cleveland;12;7;4;1;0;15;40;40

Binghamton;12;5;5;2;0;12;32;43

Utica;12;5;6;1;0;11;34;42

Belleville;12;5;7;0;0;10;35;38

Toronto;10;4;4;0;2;10;41;43

Laval;12;4;7;1;0;9;27;31

Syracuse;9;4;5;0;0;8;29;31

Western Conference

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Milwaukee;13;8;2;3;0;19;43;34

Chicago;11;7;3;0;1;15;45;32

Rockford;12;6;3;1;2;15;36;33

Iowa;10;7;3;0;0;14;40;26

Manitoba;11;6;5;0;0;12;27;37

Grand Rapids;11;5;5;0;1;11;34;38

Texas;11;4;5;1;1;10;36;41

San Antonio;13;3;10;0;0;6;26;37

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

San Jose;11;9;1;0;1;19;43;21

Colorado;10;6;2;2;0;14;33;30

Tucson;10;6;3;0;1;13;35;34

Bakersfield;9;5;4;0;0;10;35;26

Stockton;11;4;6;1;0;9;33;55

Ontario;10;3;4;2;1;9;39;49

San Diego;8;3;3;1;1;8;30;33

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Monday's results

San Jose 5, Stockton 2

Tuesday's results

No games scheduled

Wednesday's games

Binghamton at Bridgeport, 9:30 a.m.

Chicago at Milwaukee, 10:30 a.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 10:30 a.m.

Laval at Utica, 6 p.m.

Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

San Diego at Tucson, 8:05 p.m. 

