EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212
x-Boston;78;47;22;9;103;244;201
Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237
Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227
Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271
Buffalo;78;31;37;10;72;212;261
Detroit;78;30;38;10;70;215;262
Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285
Metropolitan Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240
x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193
Pittsburgh;78;42;25;11;95;262;231
Carolina;78;43;28;7;93;233;215
Columbus;78;44;30;4;92;243;222
Philadelphia;78;37;33;8;82;236;261
N.Y. Rangers;77;30;34;13;73;215;258
New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231
x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208
x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212
Dallas;78;41;31;6;88;198;191
Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234
Minnesota;78;36;33;9;81;206;226
Chicago;77;34;33;10;78;253;276
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA
x-Calgary;78;48;23;7;103;275;216
x-San Jose;77;43;25;9;95;272;245
x-Vegas;78;42;30;6;90;240;216
Arizona;78;37;33;8;82;202;215
Edmonton;77;34;34;9;77;223;256
Vancouver;78;33;35;10;76;214;244
Anaheim;79;32;37;10;74;186;247
Los Angeles;77;28;40;9;65;187;246
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<
x-clinched playoff spot
z-clinched conference
Friday's late results
Calgary 6, Anaheim 1
Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO
Minnesota 3, Vegas 2
Saturday's results
Florida 4, Boston 1
Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2
Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1
Ottawa 4, Toronto 2
N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1
Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3
St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT
Columbus 5, Nashville 2
Vegas at San Jose, late
Anaheim at Edmonton, late
Dallas at Vancouver, late
Chicago at Los Angeles, late
Sunday's games
N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.
Minnesota at Arizona, 4 p.m.
Carolina at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Columbus at Buffalo, 5 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 7 p.m.
AHL
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Charlotte;70;46;16;7;1;100;230;177
Bridgeport;69;40;21;6;2;88;212;202
Hershey;68;37;24;3;4;81;186;200
Providence;70;35;24;8;3;81;205;188
WB/Scranton;69;33;26;7;3;76;209;198
Lehigh Valley;69;34;28;4;3;75;213;218
Springfield;70;29;27;9;5;72;224;223
Hartford;70;28;32;7;3;66;195;243
North Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Syracuse;70;43;20;4;3;93;243;173
Rochester;70;43;21;4;2;92;236;199
Toronto;70;37;22;7;4;85;237;225
Belleville;70;35;27;3;5;78;217;214
Cleveland;69;34;26;7;2;77;213;220
Utica;70;31;31;6;2;70;205;244
Laval;70;28;30;6;6;68;182;211
Binghamton;70;26;38;6;0;58;186;253
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Chicago;69;41;20;5;3;90;230;178
Grand Rapids;69;38;21;6;4;86;206;192
Iowa;70;34;24;7;5;80;222;212
Texas;71;35;29;4;3;77;225;215
Manitoba;69;34;28;5;2;75;176;203
Milwaukee;69;30;24;13;2;75;191;195
Rockford;69;32;27;4;6;74;166;192
San Antonio;70;28;35;6;1;63;177;226
Pacific Division
;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA
Bakersfield;61;39;17;3;2;83;222;160
San Jose;61;34;20;3;4;75;203;179
San Diego;62;33;22;4;3;73;218;204
Colorado;63;34;24;4;1;73;180;190
Tucson;61;30;23;5;3;68;180;178
Stockton;61;27;28;4;2;60;215;233
Ontario;61;22;30;6;3;53;190;249
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.
Friday's late results
Texas 5, Iowa 2
Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1
Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2
San Jose 5, Ontario 0
Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO
Saturday's results
Belleville 3, Hartford 2, OT
Bridgeport 2, Charlotte 1
Hershey 2, Providence 1
Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 2, SO
Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1
Syracuse 6, Utica 2
Texas 4, Iowa 1
Toronto 3, Laval 0
Rochester 6, Binghamton 4
Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1
Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2
San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT
San Jose at Bakersfield, late
Stockton at San Diego, late
Colorado at Tucson, late
Sunday's games
Hershey at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 4 p.m.
Stockton at Ontario, 5 p.m.
