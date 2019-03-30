EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

z-Tampa Bay;78;59;15;4;122;309;212

x-Boston;78;47;22;9;103;244;201

Toronto;78;45;26;7;97;277;237

Montreal;79;42;29;8;92;238;227

Florida;79;35;32;12;82;258;271

Buffalo;78;31;37;10;72;212;261

Detroit;78;30;38;10;70;215;262

Ottawa;78;28;44;6;62;232;285

Metropolitan Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Washington;79;47;24;8;102;273;240

x-N.Y. Islanders;79;46;26;7;99;222;193

Pittsburgh;78;42;25;11;95;262;231

Carolina;78;43;28;7;93;233;215

Columbus;78;44;30;4;92;243;222

Philadelphia;78;37;33;8;82;236;261

N.Y. Rangers;77;30;34;13;73;215;258

New Jersey;79;29;40;10;68;213;267

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Winnipeg;78;45;29;4;94;261;231

x-Nashville;79;44;29;6;94;229;208

x-St. Louis;78;42;28;8;92;231;212

Dallas;78;41;31;6;88;198;191

Colorado;78;36;29;13;85;247;234

Minnesota;78;36;33;9;81;206;226

Chicago;77;34;33;10;78;253;276

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OT;Pts;GF;GA

x-Calgary;78;48;23;7;103;275;216

x-San Jose;77;43;25;9;95;272;245

x-Vegas;78;42;30;6;90;240;216

Arizona;78;37;33;8;82;202;215

Edmonton;77;34;34;9;77;223;256

Vancouver;78;33;35;10;76;214;244

Anaheim;79;32;37;10;74;186;247

Los Angeles;77;28;40;9;65;187;246

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.<

x-clinched playoff spot

z-clinched conference

Friday's late results

Calgary 6, Anaheim 1

Colorado 3, Arizona 2, SO

Minnesota 3, Vegas 2

Saturday's results

Florida 4, Boston 1

Carolina 5, Philadelphia 2

Montreal 3, Winnipeg 1

Ottawa 4, Toronto 2

N.Y. Islanders 5, Buffalo 1

Washington 6, Tampa Bay 3

St. Louis 3, New Jersey 2, OT

Columbus 5, Nashville 2

Vegas at San Jose, late

Anaheim at Edmonton, late

Dallas at Vancouver, late

Chicago at Los Angeles, late

Sunday's games

N.Y. Rangers at Philadelphia, 11:30 a.m.

Minnesota at Arizona, 4 p.m.

Carolina at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

Columbus at Buffalo, 5 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:30 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 7 p.m. 

AHL

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Charlotte;70;46;16;7;1;100;230;177

Bridgeport;69;40;21;6;2;88;212;202

Hershey;68;37;24;3;4;81;186;200

Providence;70;35;24;8;3;81;205;188

WB/Scranton;69;33;26;7;3;76;209;198

Lehigh Valley;69;34;28;4;3;75;213;218

Springfield;70;29;27;9;5;72;224;223

Hartford;70;28;32;7;3;66;195;243

North Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Syracuse;70;43;20;4;3;93;243;173

Rochester;70;43;21;4;2;92;236;199

Toronto;70;37;22;7;4;85;237;225

Belleville;70;35;27;3;5;78;217;214

Cleveland;69;34;26;7;2;77;213;220

Utica;70;31;31;6;2;70;205;244

Laval;70;28;30;6;6;68;182;211

Binghamton;70;26;38;6;0;58;186;253

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Chicago;69;41;20;5;3;90;230;178

Grand Rapids;69;38;21;6;4;86;206;192

Iowa;70;34;24;7;5;80;222;212

Texas;71;35;29;4;3;77;225;215

Manitoba;69;34;28;5;2;75;176;203

Milwaukee;69;30;24;13;2;75;191;195

Rockford;69;32;27;4;6;74;166;192

San Antonio;70;28;35;6;1;63;177;226

Pacific Division

;GP;W;L;OL;SOL;Pts;GF;GA

Bakersfield;61;39;17;3;2;83;222;160

San Jose;61;34;20;3;4;75;203;179

San Diego;62;33;22;4;3;73;218;204

Colorado;63;34;24;4;1;73;180;190

Tucson;61;30;23;5;3;68;180;178

Stockton;61;27;28;4;2;60;215;233

Ontario;61;22;30;6;3;53;190;249

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss.

Friday's late results

Texas 5, Iowa 2

Manitoba 2, San Antonio 1

Bakersfield 3, San Diego 2

San Jose 5, Ontario 0

Colorado 4, Tucson 3, SO

Saturday's results

Belleville 3, Hartford 2, OT

Bridgeport 2, Charlotte 1

Hershey 2, Providence 1

Lehigh Valley 3, Cleveland 2, SO

Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1

Syracuse 6, Utica 2

Texas 4, Iowa 1

Toronto 3, Laval 0

Rochester 6, Binghamton 4

Springfield 4, WB/Scranton 1

Milwaukee 4, Chicago 2

San Antonio 4, Manitoba 3, OT

San Jose at Bakersfield, late

Stockton at San Diego, late

Colorado at Tucson, late

Sunday's games

Hershey at Bridgeport, 2 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 3 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 4 p.m.

Stockton at Ontario, 5 p.m. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments